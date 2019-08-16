As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Smead Capital Management Upped Its Position by $692,860; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $633,080 as Shares Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 2.76 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.33M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Est: ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement With Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Principal Fincl reported 4.06M shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 12,528 shares in its portfolio. 64,962 were reported by Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. Washington Bancorporation reported 2,303 shares. Paragon Capital Limited invested in 6,528 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 220,000 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Moreover, Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 59,015 shares. Northern has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 54,272 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Addison holds 0.24% or 6,539 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.51% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paloma Mngmt Communications holds 0.04% or 30,657 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 26,351 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,410 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $96.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 94,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,513 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,027 shares to 144,806 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,864 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg LP reported 128 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The New York-based Burns J W & Ny has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 160,480 are held by Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.03% or 2,034 shares. Markel Corp reported 0.69% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 16.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.70 million shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.09% stake. Narwhal Cap Management stated it has 0.81% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Co owns 135,122 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Company owns 36,341 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 112,631 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt has invested 0.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).