As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Decreased Its Position; Joho Capital Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Raised as Shares Rose

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.14M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 1.80M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 0.19% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,089 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.75% stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle owns 2,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 2,106 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 263 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 129,413 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 52,996 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 2,452 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,756 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 308,164 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 2,239 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 13,590 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 5,100 shares. Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 100 shares. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 16,330 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 180,484 shares. Psagot Invest House owns 414,839 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 64,316 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 4,957 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Conning invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 23,871 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 6,688 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 516,671 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 200 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Communications has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.08 million for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

