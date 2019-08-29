As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed by $3.59 Million Its Stake; Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Holding by $4.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 85.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 73,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.47M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 122,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 204,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 326,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 32,188 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 340,103 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,086 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 36,330 shares. State Street Corporation owns 518,705 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 65,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 0.07% or 208,016 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 8,132 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. 11,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 159,800 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares to 68,930 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 92,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 39.62% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.57M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2014 – Nasdaq” published on December 16, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TriCo Bancshares Enters San Francisco Bay Area With Acquisition of FNB Bancorp – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2017.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 861 shares. Icon Advisers Communication has 4,500 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 19,226 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 105,600 are owned by Andra Ap. 9,690 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited invested in 8.97% or 3.64 million shares. Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cannell Peter B Company Incorporated holds 793,001 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 106,438 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 9,400 shares. Northern Corporation reported 3.40 million shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 91,200 shares to 158,900 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 469,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).