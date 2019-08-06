As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Smead Capital Management Boosted Its Position; As Trex Co (TREX) Stock Rose, Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 344,910 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 67,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 28,621 shares. Hodges Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 11,250 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 6,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 1.35 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 100,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Blume Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ww Asset Management Inc accumulated 19,413 shares. 7.06 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Whittier Tru accumulated 1,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.05% or 23,862 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 7.06 million shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 63 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

