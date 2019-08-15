As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, E&G Advisors LP Cut Holding by $362,600; Fulton Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 3.38M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Inc has invested 1.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 69,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shell Asset Management invested in 16,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.01% or 324 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 24,540 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited holds 0.02% or 21,373 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers reported 2,745 shares. 58,665 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Strs Ohio accumulated 42,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 28 shares. Ww Asset Inc owns 19,413 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covalent Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 3.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 33,400 shares.

