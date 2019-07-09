As Lennar (LEN) Stock Rose, M&T Bank Has Upped Its Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $9.02 Million

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 14,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 15,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 2.64M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 288,122 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,616 shares to 115,909 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 19,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,340 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

