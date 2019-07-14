As Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Rose, American Financial Group Trimmed Position by $1.23 Million; Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Cut Its Stake

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.69. About 400,128 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. The insider Weber David M sold $8.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 1,605 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 44,789 shares. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 3.10 million shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 1,902 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,151 shares. Central Bancshares has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Stephens Invest Management Group Llc invested in 0.92% or 158,649 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.06% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 5,920 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 6,432 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 52,372 shares to 559,301 shares, valued at $33.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 61.38 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

