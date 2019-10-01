As Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined, Highland Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $513,187

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 25,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 87,786 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, down from 113,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 3.41M shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Lp holds 0% or 50 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 40,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Group owns 15,985 shares. Leonard Green And Partners LP holds 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 60,000 shares. Frontier Investment Management Communication reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc World Corporation holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43M shares. Finemark State Bank Trust reported 8,275 shares. Capital Intl Sarl invested in 47,815 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Com Of Vermont holds 43,860 shares. Lomas Mngmt Limited Co holds 195,782 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma reported 14,008 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 1.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 5,872 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook will have to share messages with U.K. – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) expected to rise from $200 to $275 – Live Trading News” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,171 shares to 8,808 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 9,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,622 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.00 million for 10.58 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Despite Missing Expectations, Lennar’s Management Feels Optimistic About the Rest of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond, Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “With Earnings Season Approaching, Consider Homebuilder ETFs – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 949,237 shares. Next Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Manufacturers Life The holds 15.57 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 347,617 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 21,792 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 14,520 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Lp invested in 26,190 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 142,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Abrams Bison Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.8% or 1.95M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 82,212 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.04% or 148,809 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,081 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 871 shares.