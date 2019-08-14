As Lennar (LEN) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Has Cut Position by $3.65 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Raised Holding by $6.70 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 83,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.97M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 6.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 621,346 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,973 shares to 930,570 shares, valued at $49.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 47,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,878 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.93 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

