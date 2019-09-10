As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Smead Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $692,860; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increased Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.13M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.23M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 2.72M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,743 shares to 311,209 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,497 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio accumulated 893,637 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com has 1.76 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Jhl Cap Gru Lc has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 12,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 71,390 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 65 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Llc has 0.57% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 129,663 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,502 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.04 million shares stake. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 1,103 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank invested in 256 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 738,815 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 1,300 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. Bridgeway invested in 0.07% or 519,700 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 995,376 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 519,072 are owned by Principal. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Private Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc, California-based fund reported 342,913 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 19,373 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,424 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 49,439 shares. Corecommodity Lc invested in 0.18% or 30,789 shares. Nebraska-based Elkhorn Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.11% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2,601 shares.

