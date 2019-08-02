As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holding Has Increased by Moon Capital Management Llc

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 310,609 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 30,730 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 billion, up from 24,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 27,587 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 5,512 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 39,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 13,854 shares. Third Avenue Lc holds 7.7% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 1.95M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 30,656 shares. Gagnon Lc holds 0.07% or 6,752 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 242,384 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 24,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 237,471 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has 5.57M shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Atria Investments Lc reported 5,219 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru Company holds 9,577 shares. 10,425 were reported by Trust Com Of Oklahoma. California-based Cap Ww has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,497 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Group 1 Automotive Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive Amends and Extends $1.8 Billion Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 162,786 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% or 26,951 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership owns 70,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 292,575 shares. Cim Mangement owns 0.1% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 4,127 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 24,876 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 7,055 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 14,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com accumulated 0% or 7,749 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,694 shares in its portfolio. 19,266 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt.