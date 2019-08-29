As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Holder Thiel Macro Has Decreased Its Holding; Etrade Capital Management Stake In Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Was Raised

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 11,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.74 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 142,118 shares. Andra Ap reported 105,600 shares. Eaton Vance reported 86,453 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.64% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 196,869 shares. 7.06M were accumulated by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Mgmt Advsr Lc owns 132,835 shares or 5.47% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,316 shares. Ci Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,541 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 116 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). M&T Bancshares reported 30,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Llc accumulated 14,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. E&G Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 14,815 shares to 10,506 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).