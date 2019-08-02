As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Eminence Capital LP Increased Its Holding by $87.09 Million; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $8.85 Million as Stock Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.39 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 1.67M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.38 million, up from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 1.36 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Advsrs Limited Com holds 132,835 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300,000 shares. Westpac Banking has 22,378 shares. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 2.64% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 116,397 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 3,053 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,950 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Hodges Mgmt accumulated 11,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, E&G Advsr Lp has 0.15% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,100 shares. 919,106 were reported by Rwc Asset Management Llp. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 28,800 shares. Money Ltd Liability Com holds 6,701 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $193.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,089 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested in 100,737 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bluemar Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 393,273 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Llc reported 0.03% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Ct has 2.34% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 13.25M shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 40,168 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 130,490 shares. Zebra Cap Management Lc holds 57,094 shares. Us State Bank De holds 10,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 51,803 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1.32M shares. Lifeplan Fin Gp reported 7,875 shares. Fincl Svcs Corporation invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

