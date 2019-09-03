As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Position by $490,000; Kingdon Capital Management Lowered Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $3.07 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 1.27 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 105,521 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74M, down from 120,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $233.76. About 655,210 shares traded or 57.43% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,100 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $483.13 million for 16.42 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.