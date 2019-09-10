As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Smead Capital Management Increased by $692,860 Its Stake; As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stock Value Rose, Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Position

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.52M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 765,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 26,578 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 792,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 3.22 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – APPOINTED JOANNA GERAGHTY TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 7.0% YEAR OVER YEAR IN THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $197.03 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

