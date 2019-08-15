As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Smead Capital Management Has Upped by $692,860 Its Holding; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 3.92M shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 5,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 4,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $29.38 during the last trading session, reaching $660.59. About 246,426 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,965 shares to 963,021 shares, valued at $80.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cibc Ww Mkts has 37,866 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 242,384 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,688 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 861 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 247,981 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 394,695 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,320 shares. Colony Ltd Co reported 8,902 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 39,776 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rampart Inv Management Company Ltd invested in 8,625 shares. 63 are owned by Farmers Natl Bank. Weiss Multi has 57,199 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBM vs. ALKS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 4,622 shares to 12,320 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,898 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Partners Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,235 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,013 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt accumulated 27,258 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 2 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,561 shares. Amer Gp has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 10,052 shares. Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 26,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,888 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 332 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,618 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 333 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 21,821 shares. 60,818 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).