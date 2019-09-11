As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Holder Thiel Macro Decreased Its Position; Irobot (IRBT) Holder Gvo Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 166,878 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 241,232 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 7,405 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 195,631 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 3,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.35% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moreover, Ameritas Prns Inc has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,219 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 8,200 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Com reported 200 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 45,233 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. 75,640 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 17,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 175,168 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.23 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited accumulated 12,320 shares. 12,036 were accumulated by Daiwa. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parkside Fincl National Bank owns 256 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 183,160 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Samlyn Cap Limited Liability reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Destination Wealth Management reported 15 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 453 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 24,410 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 64,962 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Com holds 9,577 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $397.08 million for 10.23 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

