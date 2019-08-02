As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Holder Abrams Bison Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $48.74 Million; As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Stock Price Declined, Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 1.67 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc analyzed 994,600 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 1.52M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.26M for 9.06 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,724 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,980 shares to 7,028 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,914 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Ads (NYSE:NVS).