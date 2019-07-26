As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Rose, Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, 10-15 Associates Trimmed Its Stake

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 3.43 million shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Robust Econ Data; Rate Cut in Doubt? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempe police ‘encouraged’ by Starbucks response – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 70,364 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $4.93 million on Wednesday, February 13. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.47% or 42,278 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.74% or 126,384 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 3,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 2,469 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 59,509 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 45,150 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.73M shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 1.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 870,780 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company. Sageworth holds 0% or 13 shares. 501,203 were reported by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 166,439 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Commercial Bank Trust Limited holds 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7,542 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares to 306,736 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Communications reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bamco Inc New York stated it has 172,089 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 107,783 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,782 are owned by Gsa Partners Llp. Institute For Wealth Ltd holds 0.1% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 43,267 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 67,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 478 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Spirit Of America Management Ny has 9,100 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.73M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 8,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,512 shares. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company owns 2,600 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.