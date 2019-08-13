As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Its Position; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holds Position in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 26,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 87,404 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 1.05M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,806 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 9,690 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 181,012 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 71,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 621,043 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 1.95 million were accumulated by Abrams Bison Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 579,978 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 13,099 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 12,698 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 2,745 shares. 38,124 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Llc.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 2.92M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $74.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,327 shares, and cut its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.

