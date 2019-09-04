As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Position by $10.48 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position as Shares Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.23 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 56,619 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 75,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.88M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.02 million for 42.19 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,126 shares to 13,170 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc has 1.33% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 8,563 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0% or 7,530 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 81,654 were accumulated by Art Advisors Lc. 4.41M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 860 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Schroder Management stated it has 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tci Wealth Inc owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

