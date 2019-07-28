As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Thiel Macro Cut Position by $4.90 Million; Skyline Champion (SKY) Holder Mak Capital One Has Decreased Position

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 284,270 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $14.54 million. 4.79 million shares valued at $96.76M were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 595,566 are held by Kennedy Mngmt. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 31,902 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 388,899 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 2,500 shares. 22,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 15,958 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 39,673 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 352,761 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 12Th Street Asset Co Ltd owns 187,891 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,263 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.1% or 784,550 shares. Gmt Capital Corporation has invested 0.76% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thiel Macro Lc holds 0.88% or 50,000 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 1,215 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 87,729 shares. Gradient Investments holds 443 shares. Abrams Bison Ltd Liability invested in 1.95M shares or 10.65% of the stock. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. 13,854 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.17% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 354,834 shares. Advsr Asset owns 45,787 shares. Optimum Invest holds 5,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dsam Partners (London) holds 199,062 shares.