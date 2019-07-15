As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Position; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $389,236

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 71,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 919,979 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build $8B Gulf Coast petrochem plant – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,296 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Cap Ltd Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 22,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,728 shares. Paragon Management Ltd has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Welch Lc holds 234,702 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru reported 8,327 shares. Frontier Invest Management Com reported 0.23% stake. Old Republic Intl holds 871,500 shares. 8,880 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3.92M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 10,641 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 13,830 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $213.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 394,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).