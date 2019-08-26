As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted Position; Howard Capital Management Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Lowered by $302,967

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $205.99. About 20.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De owns 13,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 516,671 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 1.13% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hodges Cap Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 11,250 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 18,384 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Icon Advisers invested in 4,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Long Pond Cap LP has invested 3.98% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 100,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paragon Capital Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,528 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 6,651 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont reported 580,196 shares stake. Moreover, Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,500 shares. Hallmark Capital owns 136,363 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.76 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 663,367 shares stake. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Limited holds 0.06% or 27,792 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 4.19% or 262,829 shares in its portfolio. 10 holds 0.16% or 3,847 shares. accumulated 29,180 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 2.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45.68 million shares. Accredited Investors invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 111,973 are held by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 917,519 are held by Scotia Capital.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,488 shares to 46,053 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Regional Banks (Iat (IAT).