As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined, Highland Capital Management Increased Its Position by $463,736; As Steelcase (SCS) Share Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 343,274 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 113,617 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 104,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 443 shares. Moore LP holds 355,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 24,904 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,314 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Company owns 6,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.37 million shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,500 shares. Hap Trading Llc has 129,663 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,690 shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 382,633 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 116 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,167 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,146 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 14,068 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF) by 17,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,884 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares to 247,189 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Key Tronic Corp (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Venator Cap Ltd has 151,795 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 112,156 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advisors Asset Management owns 999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 223 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Menta Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 243,444 shares. Axa holds 0% or 27,100 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 7.96 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.