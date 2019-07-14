As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $730,434

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 75.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,755 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 19,413 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 464,247 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc accumulated 106,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 250 shares. Amica Mutual Com owns 9,472 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 12,698 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.13% or 153,378 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Voya Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 141,656 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 394,695 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 579,978 shares. Axa reported 6,056 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Citigroup owns 1.17M shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 989 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 2.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cutter & Co Brokerage owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 987 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP accumulated 785,644 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manufacturers Life The owns 3.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Cap Management Limited holds 3.06% or 54,165 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) holds 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,537 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 92,044 shares stake. Asset Management invested in 81,215 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bluestein R H Com accumulated 1.43% or 105,866 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,000 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.