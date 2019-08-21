As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined, Thiel Macro Has Lowered Its Stake; Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Decreased Position by $989,150

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 323,902 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 1.50M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 119,549 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Psagot House Ltd reported 414,839 shares stake. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2.33 million shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 0.57% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). National Bank Of America De accumulated 4.64M shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sterling Capital Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.14 million shares. 1.95 million are held by Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Liability Com. 928 are held by Regions Financial. Brave Warrior Lc reported 3.64M shares. Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 23,806 shares. Moreover, Barnett & has 0.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 579 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 35,215 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.00 million for 9.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,187 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 4,307 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 6,460 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 2,570 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Massachusetts Service Com Ma holds 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 231,604 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aqr has invested 0.3% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 113,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin reported 1.22M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 279,559 shares.