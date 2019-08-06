As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined, Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Position; As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 176,016 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64B, up from 172,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 3.21 million shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 313,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 639,343 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 952,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 27,024 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67,017 shares to 289,317 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) by 2,928 shares to 153,622 shares, valued at $11.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,465 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.