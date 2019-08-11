As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined, Holder Thiel Macro Lowered Holding by $4.90 Million; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.71M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 585,267 shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Management Incorporated owns 200 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 176,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur has 26,875 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 133,153 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc reported 0.62% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Assets Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 56,370 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 38,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 242,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 31,050 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

