As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined, Covalent Partners Cut by $3.65 Million Its Stake; Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Position by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 3.26 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 1.53 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.40 million were reported by Northern Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 9,792 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co has 4,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,350 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Gotham Asset Lc has 12,320 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,745 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,219 shares. Hightower Lc accumulated 23,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gradient Ltd Liability Com holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Long Pond Capital Lp has invested 3.98% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Weiss Multi invested in 57,199 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.27M for 9.07 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.