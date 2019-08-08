As Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Declined, Thiel Macro Has Decreased Stake; As Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Shares Declined, Grace & White Upped by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 162,475 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 763,802 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Australian Appellate Court Rules in Cameco’s Favor – Investing News Network” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Announces the Completion of its Largest Global MLCC Manufacturing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Centaurus Weighs Asset Swap with Vale for Jaguar Nickel Project – Investing News Network” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Mackenzie Financial holds 412,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 248,410 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 36,514 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Smith Asset Lp has 362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 237,865 are held by First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 3,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 138,221 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Canandaigua Bancorporation & owns 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 13,528 shares. Everence Capital reported 18,710 shares stake.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Oceanaire Apartments – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar seeks to rezone Broward property for 260 homes – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $435.42M for 9.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.87% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 16.44 million shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 45,798 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 35,083 shares. Gmt Capital stated it has 470,346 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 276 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,900 shares. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 4,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 151,406 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Lc holds 8,146 shares. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fdx Advisors, California-based fund reported 10,869 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 107,783 shares.