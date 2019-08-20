As Lennar (LEN) Market Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Its Visa Ci A (V) Stake by $3.45 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 101,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, down from 123,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.78. About 2.22M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 21,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 181,012 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, up from 159,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 1.26 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 702,524 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $234.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.82 million shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

