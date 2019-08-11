As Lennar Corp. (LEN) Stock Price Declined, Ulysses Management Upped Stake; Davis-Rea LTD Raised Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake by $808,990 as Stock Value Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt stated it has 26,309 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Gp holds 0.06% or 825 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt holds 8,648 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 25,753 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 273,134 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc has 1.88% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 73,804 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 173,250 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp reported 13,364 shares stake. Cambridge Trust reported 6,792 shares stake. Old Dominion Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,225 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares to 486,942 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.12M shares. Amica Retiree owns 1,103 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 39,908 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 41,289 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64,962 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Com reported 2.18% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 185 shares. Psagot Investment House owns 0.86% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 414,839 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 282 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,512 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 2,600 shares. 286,089 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Lc.