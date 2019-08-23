As Lennar Corp. (LEN) Stock Price Declined, Ulysses Management Lifted Its Holding; At&T (T) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $998,727

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 585,087 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 32,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 363,209 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 330,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, BJ’s, Exxon, Gap, HP, Salesforce, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 3.78M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc (Call) by 118.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,600 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 5,198 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). National Pension Serv holds 382,633 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ls Advisors holds 0.05% or 17,561 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7,746 shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 59,015 shares. Lodge Hill Llc invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 4,957 shares. Stanley has 5,404 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 13,854 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 67,950 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 2.06% or 919,106 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.