As Lennar Corp. (LEN) Market Valuation Rose, Ulysses Management Upped Stake by $980,000; Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake Raised by Lsv Asset Management

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 79,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.71 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.33. About 505,893 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 3.29 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 98,819 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 35,000 shares to 30,297 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.