As Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Stake; Amber Road (AMBR) Market Valuation Rose While Gagnon Securities Decreased Stake by $706,032

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 2.05 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,254 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 163,909 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 12,599 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 267,187 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 46,700 shares. Amer Intll Gp accumulated 15,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 87,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Herald Invest has invested 2.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 35,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 158,500 shares.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PDOB, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CRAY, SFS, and AMBR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “Barry Williams joins essDOCS as President to drive strategic partnerships – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amber Road pushes back on Altai nominations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares to 39,840 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 9,554 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 669,606 shares in its portfolio. Senator Group Inc Inc Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Amer Financial Gp has 0.11% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 311 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ingalls Snyder Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 7,131 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The New York-based Basswood Management Llc has invested 1.64% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Weiss Multi reported 57,199 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 45,798 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv accumulated 6,265 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).