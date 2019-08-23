As Lennar Cl (LEN) Share Price Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Position by $1.65 Million; Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) Stock Declined While Alta Capital Management Lowered Stake by $329,256

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 4,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 719,761 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, down from 724,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 658,448 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl (LEN) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 33,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 257,565 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 223,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.02M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,477 shares to 24,544 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 58,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,340 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 89,235 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 7,608 shares. Dorsey Whitney Communication Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smith Moore And holds 5,184 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 143,813 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Limited accumulated 7,500 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.66% or 135,670 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,897 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 47,362 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 31,263 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,144 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Pension Ser reported 635,040 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp ‘A’ (NYSE:APH) by 14,742 shares to 337,172 shares, valued at $31.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,613 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).