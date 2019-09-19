As Lennar Cl A (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Stake by $839,520; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,573 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 17,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.49. About 337,346 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (LEN) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 17,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,050 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 24,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lennar Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 304,813 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 1,011 shares stake. First Comml Bank Com Of Newtown holds 1.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 30,187 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Security National Tru Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,320 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com owns 479,688 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 0.05% or 2,778 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 49,887 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 54,454 shares. Charter Tru owns 13,997 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Lc reported 107,647 shares stake. Moreover, Fragasso Gp has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,532 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp. (NYSE:ERF) by 260,295 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 7,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.73M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 250 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 2,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.05% or 1.10 million shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 24,349 shares. 350,867 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 40,894 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested in 0% or 116 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 34,414 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 96,400 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Lc stated it has 18,940 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 521,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Company holds 679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.06% or 4,245 shares in its portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 8,819 shares to 43,219 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 19,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).