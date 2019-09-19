As Lennar (Call) (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Its Holding; Fruth Investment Management Lowered Stake in Kirby (KEX) by $385,086

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 308,576 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 49,627 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 47,875 shares. State Street owns 1.35 million shares. Argent Company reported 2,690 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 7,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 247,844 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 3,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.19% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 343 shares. Crestwood Capital Management LP has invested 3.37% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Texas-based King Luther Capital Corporation has invested 1.17% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 27,857 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,225 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53M for 28.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.77M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 96,400 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,453 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 60,069 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cambridge Research Advsr Inc reported 4,195 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.25 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% stake. First Personal Financial holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 12,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Markel Corp accumulated 4,900 shares. Putnam Lc reported 377,354 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mengis Mgmt holds 0.44% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 29,757 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5.16M shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 66,000 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 190,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).