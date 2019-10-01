As Lennar (Call) (LEN) Share Value Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Stake by $480,000; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Zacks Investment Management Decreased Position by $3.54 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 47,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 100,726 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 148,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 2.33 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 3.41 million shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech & Mngmt Inc reported 7,450 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 59,010 shares. Next Fincl Grp owns 1,042 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 35,432 were reported by Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 38,968 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Driehaus Ltd Co owns 2,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 235,908 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management reported 6,364 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.82M shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,206 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 41,563 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Paloma Prtn reported 105,398 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,061 shares to 338,199 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 103,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 300,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 190,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.00 million for 10.58 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 376,305 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc accumulated 0.09% or 6,100 shares. Eminence LP holds 3.14% or 4.91M shares. Parkside Bancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 281 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 5,086 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 9,350 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 300 shares. Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,739 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,350 shares. 102,650 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Utah Retirement owns 53,118 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 87,786 shares. Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 63,433 shares.

