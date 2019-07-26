As Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Rose, S Squared Technology Lowered Holding by $2.33 Million; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed Its Holding in Netflix (Put) (NFLX) as Stock Value Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $326.46. About 10.80M shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.22% or $67.14 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 1.30M shares traded or 538.33% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 217,762 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Assetmark invested in 0% or 207 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Management has 16,510 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 1.35% or 231,875 shares. Par Mngmt Inc reported 26,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,103 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 128,325 were reported by Bamco Incorporated Ny. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 12,198 shares. State Street holds 346,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 1,821 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Tree.com (TREE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2019: TREE, PYPL, LAZ, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree Aims to Boost Fee Income, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 2,970 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 131,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).