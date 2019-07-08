As Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Price Rose, S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Stake; Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $380,316 as Share Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $415.69. About 2,535 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 243,283 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,333 shares to 91,333 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.23 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.