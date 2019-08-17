As Lendingtree New (TREE) Shares Declined, P-A-W Capital Decreased by $351,000 Its Stake; Falcon Edge Capital LP Stake In Uranium Energy (UEC) Was Upped

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.21 million market cap company. It closed at $0.8701 lastly. It is down 38.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 164,546 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Two Sigma Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 35,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,841 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 3.78 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 440 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com owns 18,032 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Synovus holds 250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 6.32M shares. 400 were accumulated by Regions. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 4,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 342,151 shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 28,531 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 521,190 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,030 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.