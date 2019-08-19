As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Valuation Declined, 3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.41 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 4.82M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $294.16. About 81,808 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 356,885 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 61,455 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 609 shares. Canyon Advisors Ltd Company owns 77.58 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 205,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,411 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 953,013 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 186,191 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Communications has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 31,900 are owned by Summit Secs Grp Lc. Clearline Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.97% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Cibc Inc accumulated 10,006 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 490 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 4,896 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 14,435 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California Employees Retirement System owns 14,026 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3,636 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,319 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Baillie Gifford & owns 1.38M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.