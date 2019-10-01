As Lendingtree New Com (TREE) Stock Declined, Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Bb&T (BBT) Position by $335,650 as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 217,891 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, up from 211,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 6.99M shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New Com (TREE) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 2,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 20,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, down from 23,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $304.58. About 60,338 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 122.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

