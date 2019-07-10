As Lendingclub (LC) Stock Price Declined, Spark Investment Management Boosted Position by $621,033; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Globus Medical (GMED)

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (LC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 207,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 317,293 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has risen 1.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 26/04/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of LendingClub Investors; 04/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against LendingClub Corporation; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Appreciates Role FTC Plays in Encouraging Appropriate Standards and Best Practices; 25/04/2018 – U.S. regulator sues LendingClub over hidden fees; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP LC.N – SUSAN ATHEY HAS JOINED AS MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to Federal Trade Commission Complaint; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – LAWRENCE H. SUMMERS TO RESIGN AT CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 197,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 583,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, up from 385,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 103,505 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Lc owns 2,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 227,701 shares. 12,579 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Tiger Global Management Limited invested in 0% or 275,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 16.32M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 495,294 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 774,469 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldg Plc accumulated 0.04% or 6.73M shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 36.47M shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.03% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 747,832 shares. Blair William Il owns 17,875 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 208,754 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 167,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 23,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 41,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Inc has 197,941 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 6,017 shares. 481,449 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Geode Capital Management Limited reported 870,316 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Van Berkom & Associate Incorporated accumulated 1.34 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 3,419 shares. Btim reported 302,408 shares stake. 1.21 million were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Us Fincl Bank De owns 7,331 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,122 shares to 54,390 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Closed End Fund (TIP) by 39,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,921 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tralerian Mlp (AMLP).

