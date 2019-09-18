As Lendingclub (LC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Foundation Capital Lowered by $4.50 Million Its Holding; Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Raised Stake by $1.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 55,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 261,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 206,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 9.53 million shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 288,964 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Committed to Delivering a Superior Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB SAYS LARRY SUMMERS RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – LendingClub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FTC Sues LendingClub for Misleading Consumers (Video); 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Falsely Promised Consumers They Would Receive Loan With ‘No Hidden Fees’; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Loss $55M-Loss $70M; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – LAWRENCE H. SUMMERS TO RESIGN AT CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to FTC Complaint; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,294 shares to 40,335 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msg Network Inc by 175,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,191 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Limited Liability invested in 63,274 shares or 1% of the stock. Eaton Vance accumulated 1.43M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Philadelphia Tru reported 428,015 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 340 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,388 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Personal Fin Svcs holds 25 shares. 8,723 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 47,465 were reported by Rowland Invest Counsel Adv. D E Shaw stated it has 261,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $871,812 for 372.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold LC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Joel Isaacson & Limited Co holds 0.08% or 171,478 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 84,568 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) or 2,190 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.03% or 581,103 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 79,691 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 105,059 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 45,814 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 6.54M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 223,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Harbourvest Partners Ltd Llc holds 3.22% or 2.57M shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 133,433 shares.