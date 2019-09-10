As Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Vestor Capital Cut Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $5.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 71,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 175,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, down from 247,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 270,560 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 854 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 24.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation accumulated 342,363 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). National Bank Of The West holds 0.63% or 67,969 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3,325 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 1.89% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 215,858 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 12,034 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust reported 0.06% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.27M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,593 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru has 1.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 109,947 shares. Citigroup reported 2.50 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,633 shares to 76,983 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 38.11 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 230 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 218,784 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 56,306 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 1.02M shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0% or 27,452 shares. Globeflex Lp, California-based fund reported 6,578 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 447 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,649 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 99,157 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).