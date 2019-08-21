As Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Share Value Rose, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Its Stake; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) as Shares Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 281,014 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 377,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71M, down from 389,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 7,892 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares to 207,360 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17 million for 37.20 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

