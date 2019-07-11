As Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; West Coast Financial Has Lowered Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $4.32 Million; Stock Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 32,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 439,717 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.50% or $11.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.48 million shares traded or 691.33% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.64 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

